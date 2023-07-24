CNBC TV18
    Tata Steel Q1 Preview: British steel pension to impact consolidated net profit

    

    
    2 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Nigel D'Souza  Jul 24, 2023 6:03:13 AM IST (Published)

    Aside of the British Steel pension component impacting the company's net profit, other factors at play include the coking coal costs, which are likely to inch higher by nearly $15-20 per tonne on a sequential basis.

    Tata Steel Ltd. will be reporting its June quarter numbers later on Monday and the company's consolidated net profit is likely to take a sharp hit due to the British Steel pension plan.

    A CNBC-TV18 poll also expects a high-single-digit drop in overall topline, while margin is also likely to see a sharp contraction.
    Tata Steel Chairman N Chandrasekaran, during the company's AGM earlier this month mentioned that the company has fully hedged its liability on the British Steel Pension Scheme, by securing a full insurance cover on future liabilities. The pension scheme is said to be worth £6 billion.
    The company reported operational numbers for the June quarter wherein the India operations did well, while those in Europe and Thailand continued to drag.
    Aside of the British Steel pension component impacting the company's net profit, other factors at play include the coking coal costs, which are likely to inch higher by nearly $15-20 per tonne on a sequential basis.
    Additionally, the company's realisation during the quarter is likely to remain flat when compared to the March quarter due to booking at higher prices earlier, as well as upward revisions in auto contracts.
    While Tata Steel India is likely to report an EBITDA per Tonne number of Rs 13,593, the European operations may have a loss of $90 per tonne.
    Key Monitorables:
    • Details on further debt reduction
    • Capex timeline, which will double the domestic capacity by financial year 2030
    • Profitability and cash flow from European operations.
      • Shares of Tata Steel have declined 2.1 percent so far on a year-to-date basis and have underperformed those of peer JSW Steel, which have gained 1.7 percent so far in 2023.
      (Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
