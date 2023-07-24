Tata Steel Q1 net profit slumps 93% but beats estimates

Tata Steel said the profit was affected by a non-cash deferred tax charge on account of a buy-in transaction at the British Steel Pension Scheme. Shares of Tata Steel ended at Rs 115.45, down by Rs 1.20, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.

Private steel major Tata Steel Ltd on Monday, July 24, reported a 93 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 524.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

The profit was affected by a non-cash deferred tax charge on account of a buy-in transaction at the British Steel Pension Scheme, it said.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Tata Steel posted a net profit of Rs 7,714 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 162 crore for the quarter under review.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 59,489.7 crore during the period under review, down 6.2 percent against Rs 63,430 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 57,958 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA dropped 65.4 percent to Rs 5,173.9 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 14,973 crore in the year-ago period.

The EBITDA margin stood at 8.7 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 23.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Tata Steel has spent Rs 4,089 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter. Work on 5 MTPA expansion at Kalinganagar and the electric arc furnace (EAF)

mill of 0.75 MTPA in Punjab is progressing. The company's net debt stood at Rs 71,397 crore and group liquidity remains strong at Rs 30,569 crore.

The company's India revenues stood at Rs 34,901 crore and EBITDA was Rs 7,514 crore. The crude steel production in India was around 5 million tonne and was up 2 percent year-on-year primarily driven by ramp-up at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd.

India deliveries stood at 4.8 million tonne were higher by 18 percent on a year-on-year basis, driven by a rise in domestic deliveries. EBITDA was Rs 7,514 crore which translates into EBITDA per tonne of Rs 15,651 and EBITDA margin of 22 percent.

T V Narendran, chief executive officer and managing director, said during the quarter, the global economic recovery continued to face headwinds affecting commodity prices including steel. In India, domestic steel demand continued to grow and was up around 10 percent on a year-on-year basis but steel spot prices moderated in line with global cues.

Domestic deliveries were up 20 percent and grew at a faster pace than India’s apparent steel consumption. The company saw strong growth in key segments such as branded products and retail and industrial products & projects, which grew by 37 percent and 24 percent respectively, on a year-on-year basis.

Koushik Chatterjee, executive director and chief financial officer, said, despite moderation in global steel spreads, the company's margin was broadly stable at around 10 percent. Standalone revenues stood at Rs 32,342 crore and EBITDA was Rs 7,348 crore, which translates to an EBITDA per tonne of Rs 15,895.

"In Europe, margins were broadly similar on QoQ basis as a rise in revenue per tonne was offset by lower volumes and elevated input costs. In the UK, the buy-in transaction for the residual liabilities of the British Steel Pension Scheme has been completed, successfully derisking Tata Steel UK.

Volatility in steel markets has impacted working capital and cash flows but we continue to commit to growth in India and spent Rs 4,089 crore on capital expenditure during the quarter. This has led to a net debt of Rs 71,397 crore," Chatterjee said.

