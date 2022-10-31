    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Tata Steel quarterly net profit plunges 90% as steep material costs eat into margin

    Tata Steel quarterly net profit plunges 90% as steep material costs eat into margin

    Tata Steel quarterly net profit plunges 90% as steep material costs eat into margin
    By Sandeep Singh

    Tata Steel Results: Tata Steel, the country's largest steelmaker, reported an 89.7 percent slump in quarterly net profit, missing analysts' estimates by a wide margin.

    Tata Steel — India's largest steelmaker by sales — on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 1,297 crore for the July-September period, missing Street estimates by a huge margin. The steel giant's quarterly net profit slumped 89.7 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago, marred by a surge in input costs and a slowdown in the key economies where it operates.
    The Tata group major's revenue slipped 0.8 percent to Rs 59,877.5 crore for the three-month period, according to a regulatory filing.
    Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated Tata Steel's quarterly net profit at Rs 2,550 crore and revenue at Rs 56,463 crore.
    "Concerns about slowdown in key economies, persisting geopolitical issues coupled with seasonal factors led to a volatile operating environment. Despite these headwinds, Tata Steel registered best ever domestic sales in India enabled by a strong product portfolio and an extensive distribution network which services end-to-end requirements in chosen segments," said TV Narendran, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Steel.
    Tata Steel's material costs jumped almost 30 percent compared with the year-ago period.
    Tata Steel's margin — or the degree to which a business makes money — slumped to 10.1 percent from 27.3 percent a year ago, as against the analysts' estimate of 11.8 percent.
    "The margins should benefit across geographies from a gradual recovery in Indian markets and favourable movement in raw material prices, especially coking coal. Energy costs in Europe continue to remain a key watch point," said Koushik Chatterjee, CFO, Tata Steel.
    Revenue from Tata Steel's Indian operations came declined 1.4 percent to Rs 32.245 crore whereas that from its European business rose 0.6 percent to Rs 21,558.8 crore.
    Indian deliveries increased seven percent on a year-on-year basis driven by record domestic deliveries. Deliveries in Europe were partly affected by seasonal factors and subdued demand, according to a company statement.
    The merger of seven group companies into Tata Steel, approved during the quarter, is value accretive with multiple benefits, the steelmaker said.
    Tata Steel shares ended flat at Rs 101.6 apiece on BSE ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock has grown 2.3 percent value in the past one month, a period in which the Nifty50 benchmark has risen 5.4 percent.
    Catch highlights of the October 31 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
