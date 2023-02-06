Tata Steel Earnings Preview | Lower volumes to hit operating performance, Europe may report losses

Tata Steel's domestic business is likely to do well considering a better demand scenario.

Tata Steel Ltd . is likely to report a double-digit decline consolidated topline for the December quarter, while net profit for the period may drop as much as 90 percent from last year.

Revenue for the quarter is likely to decline during the quarter due to lower steel prices led by price cuts and contract resets, lower volumes in Europe and Thailand, and subdued performances from its subsidiaries.

In its December quarter operational update, Tata Steel mentioned that deliveries for the India business increased 7 percent from last year, while those in Europe and Thailand declined 9 percent each.

Realisations for the India business may increase sequentially on a low base. The company's domestic business is likely to do well considering a better demand scenario, lower coking coal prices and stable pricing.

Tata Steel's European business is likely to report an operating loss during the quarter. As volumes for the business contract, there has been no operating leverage.

The business has also seen a significant drop in prices as they were reset from October last year. Tata Steel's European business is also seeing an adverse product mix due to lower demand for value added products.

Some of the key monitorables during the quarter would be the management commentary on demand and pricing and the company's debt reduction plans.

A non-cash deferred tax charge is also likely during the quarter due to the pension-scheme buy-in. The company had reinforced the British Steel Pension Scheme with a $2.4 billion buy-in last month.

Shares of Tata Steel have been absolutely flat over the last 12 months.