Tata Steel BSL on Wednesday posted a manifold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,913.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher income.

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5.93 crore in the year-ago period, Tata Steel BSL Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The company’s total income increased to Rs 7,348.66 crore, from Rs 4,288.87 crore a year ago, the filing said. The expenses stood at Rs 5,434.93 crore compared to Rs 4,282.19 crore.