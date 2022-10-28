Homeearnings news

Tata Power quarterly beats Street estimates with almost two-fold jump in quarterly net profit

Tata Power quarterly beats Street estimates with almost two-fold jump in quarterly net profit

1 Min(s) Read

By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

Mini

Tata Power's quarterly net profit almost doubled to Rs 935.2 crore, far exceeding Street estimates.

Recommended Articles

View All

T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

IST6 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

IST5 Min(s) Read

Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

IST4 Min(s) Read

Tata Power on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 935.2 crore for the July-September period, beating Street estimates by a wide margin. The quarterly net profit of the Tata group surged 84.9 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.
Revenue of the power generator increased 43 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 14,030.7 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's net profit for the three-month period at Rs 665 crore and revenue at Rs 12,600 crore.
In a separate development, Tata Power appointed  Rajiv Mehrishi as independent director.
(This story will be updated shortly)
Catch highlights of the October 28 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Power StocksTata Power

Previous Article

Bandhan Bank back in black, posts Rs 209.3 crore net profit

Next Article

Windfall tax affects Chennai Petro's profitability — down 99% to Rs 28 crore