    earnings News

    Tata Power quarterly beats Street estimates with almost two-fold jump in quarterly net profit

    Tata Power quarterly beats Street estimates with almost two-fold jump in quarterly net profit

    Tata Power quarterly beats Street estimates with almost two-fold jump in quarterly net profit
    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Tata Power's quarterly net profit almost doubled to Rs 935.2 crore, far exceeding Street estimates.

    Tata Power on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 935.2 crore for the July-September period, beating Street estimates by a wide margin. The quarterly net profit of the Tata group surged 84.9 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.
    Revenue of the power generator increased 43 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 14,030.7 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
    Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's net profit for the three-month period at Rs 665 crore and revenue at Rs 12,600 crore.
    In a separate development, Tata Power appointed  Rajiv Mehrishi as independent director.
    (This story will be updated shortly)
    Catch highlights of the October 28 session with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Power StocksTata Power

