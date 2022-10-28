Tata Power quarterly beats Street estimates with almost two-fold jump in quarterly net profit

Mini
Tata Power's quarterly net profit almost doubled to Rs 935.2 crore, far exceeding Street estimates.
Tata Power on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 935.2 crore for the July-September period, beating Street estimates by a wide margin. The quarterly net profit of the Tata group surged 84.9 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.
Revenue of the power generator increased 43 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 14,030.7 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's net profit for the three-month period at Rs 665 crore and revenue at Rs 12,600 crore.
In a separate development, Tata Power appointed Rajiv Mehrishi as independent director.
(This story will be updated shortly)
