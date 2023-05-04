Tata Power Q4 profit surges 48 percent, beats forecast

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Re 1 each (at 200 percent) for the year ended March 31, 2023. Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd ended at Rs 203.70, down by Rs 0.10, or 0.049 percent on the BSE.

Tata Power Company on Thursday, May 4, reported a 48.5 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 938.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 632 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 670 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 12,453.8 crore during the period under review, up 4.1 percent against Rs 11,960 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 12,950 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 3.3 percent to Rs 1,927.8 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,866 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 15.5 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 15.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Re 1 each (at 200 percent) to the shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2023.

