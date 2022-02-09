Tata Power Q3 results: Net profit zooms 73% YoY to Rs 551.8 crore, revenue surges 43.6%; beats estimates

Tata Power, India's largest integrated power firm, on Wednesday, reported a 73.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 551.8 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 318 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 520 crore for the quarter under review.

Total revenues for the quarter rose 43.6 percent YoY to Rs 10,913.4 crore from Rs 7,597.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tata Power ended at Rs 237.95, up by Rs 3.20, or 1.36 percent on the BSE.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details)