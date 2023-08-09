Tata Power Q1 Results | Net profit rises 22% to Rs 973 crore, revenue at Rs 15,213 crore

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tata Power ended at Rs 235.40, up by Rs 1.50, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.

Tata Power on Friday reported a 22.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 972.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, Tata Power posted a net profit of Rs 794.6 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total revenue stood at Rs 15,213.3 crore during the period under review, up 5 percent against Rs 14,495.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, due to higher sales across distribution companies and capacity addition in renewables.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 74.9 percent to Rs 2,943.6 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,683.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 19.4 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 11.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Exceptional item of Rs 235 crore was on account of deemed gain on dilution of stake from 47.78 percent to 30.81 percent in Tata Projects, the company said.

Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said the company has delivered a 15th consecutive quarter of PAT growth on the back of strong performance across all business clusters.

"We have planned nearly Rs 12,000 crore of capex for the current financial year that would help us lead the green energy transition and in the growth opportunities in the transmission and distribution business," Sinha said.

Tata Power is one of India's largest integrated power companies, and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 14,319 MW.