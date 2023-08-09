CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeearnings NewsTata Power Q1 Results | Net profit rises 22% to Rs 973 crore, revenue at Rs 15,213 crore

Tata Power Q1 Results | Net profit rises 22% to Rs 973 crore, revenue at Rs 15,213 crore

Tata Power Q1 Results | Net profit rises 22% to Rs 973 crore, revenue at Rs 15,213 crore
2 Min Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 9, 2023 6:48:04 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tata Power ended at Rs 235.40, up by Rs 1.50, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.

Tata Power on Friday reported a 22.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 972.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, Tata Power posted a net profit of Rs 794.6 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total revenue stood at Rs 15,213.3 crore during the period under review, up 5 percent against Rs 14,495.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, due to higher sales across distribution companies and capacity addition in renewables.
At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 74.9 percent to Rs 2,943.6 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,683.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
Also Read: IRCTC Q1 net profit dips 7% to Rs 231 crore, revenue at Rs 1,002 crore
EBITDA margin stood at 19.4 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 11.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
Exceptional item of Rs 235 crore was on account of deemed gain on dilution of stake from 47.78 percent to 30.81 percent in Tata Projects, the company said.
Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO and MD, Tata Power, said the company has delivered a 15th consecutive quarter of PAT growth on the back of strong performance across all business clusters.
"We have planned nearly Rs 12,000 crore of capex for the current financial year that would help us lead the green energy transition and in the growth opportunities in the transmission and distribution business," Sinha said.
Also Read: Trent Q1 net profit surges to Rs 167 crore, revenue rises 46%
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tata Power ended at Rs 235.40, up by Rs 1.50, or 0.64 percent on the BSE.
Tata Power is one of India's largest integrated power companies, and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 14,319 MW.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

earningsResults BoardroomTata Power

Recommended Articles

View All
India’s highest-paid CEOs — no one broke the Rs 100 crore ceiling in FY23

India’s highest-paid CEOs — no one broke the Rs 100 crore ceiling in FY23

Aug 9, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills

Freshers Alert: These sectors have job openings but only if you have these skills

Aug 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Bottom for home loan rates falling: Are good days ahead for borrowers?

Bottom for home loan rates falling: Are good days ahead for borrowers?

Aug 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read

World View | Russia-Africa Summit — here's what Moscow wanted to convey to world

World View | Russia-Africa Summit — here's what Moscow wanted to convey to world

Aug 9, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X