Tata Motors trims quarterly loss by 79% aided by better demand and improving chip supply

By CNBCTV18.com

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 944.6 crore for the July-September period, as against analysts' expectation of a net profit. The stock of the Tata group auto giant slipped into the red ahead of the earnings announcement.

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 944.6 crore for the July-September period, down 78.7 percent from the corresponding period a year ago but in stark contrast to Street estimates of a net profit. That even as the Tata group automobile giant clocked growth of 29.7 percent in quarterly revenue to Rs 79,611.3 crore compared with the year-ago period amid strong demand and improving supply of semiconductor chips.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had pegged Tata Motors' quarterly net profit at Rs 248 crore and revenue at Rs 811,366 crore.

“Demand for passenger vehicles remained strong in July-September 2022 fuelled by improving supply of semiconductors, the festive season and

new launches," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director at Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles.

He also said Tata Motors scaled new highs with sales of 1,42,325 units during the quarter — growth of around 70 percent compared with the year-ago period.

The company said the industry saw strong demand for commercial vehicles across segments.

Sales from the passenger vehicles space jumped 69 percent during the quarter and from the commercial vehicles unit increased 15 percent, according to Tata Motors.

The auto major's margin — or the degree to which a business makes money — improved by 40 basis points to seven percent for the quarter ended September 2022.

The company's management said that d emand continues to be strong but will remain a key thing to watch in the wake of global uncertainties.

Tata Motors said it expects improving supply of chips and easing commodity prices to aid a recovery in its revenue as well as margin.

Revenue from the company's British subsidiary, Jaguar Land Rover, increased 36 percent to 5.3 billion pounds.

“We delivered a stronger financial performance in the second quarter as production of our new Range Rover and Range Rover Sport ramped up, improving revenue, margins and cash flow, despite continuing semiconductor constraints... Demand for our most profitable and desired vehicles remains strong," said Thierry Bollore, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover.

He said the company expects to continue to improve its performance in the second half of the year, banking on pacts with semiconductor partners that will enable it to deliver more vehicles to its clients.

Tata Motors shares failed to end a choppy session in the green ahead of the earnings announcement.

The stock closed 0.4 percent weaker at Rs 433 apiece on BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index snapped a two-day winning streak with a 0.3 percent loss.

In a separate development, Tata Motors announced intent to delist its American depositary shares (ADS) from the NYSE after January 2023.