Homegrown auto major Tata Motors reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss at Rs 7,585 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, aided by improved sales. The company is cautious with respect to supply-side issues impacting Q1FY22.

PB Balaji, the Group CFO at Tata Motors discussed the quarterly performance in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He also spoke about the company’s EV roadmap and Reimagine strategy for Jaguar-Land Rover (JLR).

“Reimagine is a pretty audacious and extremely ambitious programme for JLR. It aims to convert JLR into modern luxury by design. That is the byline on which it is operating. Under that, we will have Jaguar as a brand going fully electric from 2025. By 2036 we intend to become completely zero tailpipe emissions, which means we will be fully electric in the way we sell,” he said.

“By the time things pick up by 2025 in terms of electric vehicles, we will have Jaguar being fully electric. On top of it, there will be six Land Rover vehicles also that will be fully electric,” he added.

“Therefore the portfolio is pretty extensive and we have all the choices in front of us and we believe we are in sync with the customer change that is happening there,” he shared.

On charging infrastructure, he stated, “Charging infrastructure needs to come up as well. We are quite comfortable with the transition pace that we are onto.”

In terms of global semiconductor shortage, he mentioned, “In Q1, we do see some of the stress building up. We think Q2 onwards gradually things should improve and I am hoping that the semiconductor issue should be broadly behind us, at least it should be significantly lower in terms of impact.”

Q1 is going to be a difficult quarter for all the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) globally, he said.

Q4 was a pretty strong quarter for commercial vehicles (CVs) as demand started coming back. “From that perspective, Q1 is going to be a weak quarter with the lockdowns. This time the lockdown is a bit different, it is not just about economic activity, we are seeing dealers getting impacted, our own people have been impacted, and collection infrastructure has also been impacted. So it is going to be a bit of a challenging quarter for all of us. Once the lockdown is lifted and the health and hygiene of all our people are sorted out, I believe the demand should come back and it should come back pretty strong,” Balaji said.