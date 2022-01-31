TATA Motors Q3 Results: Net loss at Rs 1,516 crore, revenue at Rs 72,229 crore

Pune-based Tata Motors today reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,516 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, roughly Rs 400 crore higher than estimates. The company also reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 72,229.3 crore as against a CNBC-TV18 poll that predicted Rs74,088 crore.

In its quarterly earnings report, the company reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 7,078 crore (estimates had pegged it at Rs 7,520 crore) and an EBIDTA margin of 9.8%, largely in line with estimates.

Meanwhile, Jaguar Land Rover, a Tata Motors subsidiary, reported a Q3 revenue of £4.7 billion, up 22 percent quarter-on-quarter, while its EBIT margin improved from Q2 to 1.4 percent. JLR reported a loss of £9 million loss in the quarter.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.)