Tata Motors Q3 net profit at Rs 1,738 crore, beats estimates
Updated : January 30, 2020 04:59 PM IST
In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 26,961 crore.
CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 760.8 crore for the quarter under review.
Shares of Tata Motors ended at Rs 186.20, down Rs 1.85, or 0.98 percent on the BSE.
