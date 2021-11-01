Tata Motors Q2: Net loss widens for 3rd straight quarter; JLR revenue down 11%

Homegrown auto major Tata Motors Ltd (TML) on Monday posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,415.5 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2021, due to higher expenses.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 307.26 crore. CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a net loss of Rs 3,659 crore for the quarter under review.

The total revenue from operations stood at Rs 61,378.8 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 53,530 crore for the same period year ago, it added.

The company's EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) declined 37.7 percent to Rs 4,116.6 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Rs 6,098.3 crore in Q2 September 2020. EBITDA margin stood at 6.7 percent in Q2 September 2021 as compared to 11.4 percent in Q2 September 2020.

The finance costs increased by Rs 378 crore to Rs 2,327 crore during Q2FY’22 vs the prior year due to higher gross borrowings as compared to Q2’FY21. For the quarter, net profit from joint ventures and associates amounted to Rs 61 crore compared with a profit of Rs 36 crore in the prior year.

Other income (excluding grants) was Rs 249 crore versus Rs 189 crore in the prior year. Free cash flow (automotive) in the quarter, was negative at Rs 3.2 lakh crore (as compared to positive Rs 6.7 lakh crore in Q2 FY 21) of which Rs 2.0K lakh crore was due to working capital unwind.

"Demand remains strong for JLR and India PV while CV demand is improving gradually. Semiconductor issues and commodity inflation will continue to impact the near term and we are doing our best to manage them. The performance is expected to improve gradually starting in H2 as both the supply chain and the pandemic situation improves," the automaker said.

Girish Wagh, executive director, Tata Motors Ltd said, "The auto industry witnessed a consistent increase in demand, in sync with the overall growth of the economy and continuing preference for personal mobility. At Tata Motors, we successfully ramped up production by prudently addressing supply-side challenges. During the quarter, we accelerated the sales momentum to increase market share in every segment of commercial vehicles, recorded a decade high sale in passenger vehicles and delivered the highest ever quarterly sales in electric vehicles."

Coming to Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the company reported a revenue of £3.9 billion and a pre-tax loss of £302 million for the second quarter. Free cash outflow was £664 million, after £484 million of investment spending and £501 million volume-related working capital outflow. This was significantly better than prior guidance for a £1 billion free cash outflow, reflecting prioritised production of higher-margin products and cost controls to reduce the cash break-even point for the company.

Retail sales (including the China Joint Venture) were 92,710 vehicles, down 18.4 percent, reflecting the semiconductor shortage and lower retailer inventories. Retails were lower YoY in most regions, including North America (-15.6 percent), China (-6.3 percent), Europe (-17.0 percent), and the UK (-47.6 percent), but were up in the overseas region (+10.0 percent).

Retail sales of all models were lower YoY except for the new Land Rover Defender, which retailed 16,725 vehicles, up 70.4 percent YoY, making it JLR’s bestselling model in the quarter. The mix of electrified vehicles reached 66 percent. Despite the impact of the semiconductor shortage on production and sales, the Company continues to see strong demand for its products with global retail orders at record levels of more than 125,000 vehicles.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tata Motors ended at Rs 485.70, up by Rs 1.95, or 0.40 percent on the BSE.