Tata Motors Q1 Preview: JLR may save the day for Nifty 50's best performer of 2023

JLR's volumes (including the China joint venture) rose 29 percent during the quarter to 1.07 lakh units compared with 82,587 units last year.

Tata Motors Ltd., the best performing Nifty 50 constituent so far in 2023 will be reporting its June quarter results on Tuesday and it is likely to be a mixed bag for the automaker, as the numbers are likely to look very strong on a year-on-year basis due to a low base last year.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expects the revenue to cross Rs 1 lakh crore for Tata Motors this time around as well. It became only the second listed Indian private company in the March quarter after Reliance Industries to have a quarterly revenue of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Tata Motors’ India business was a mixed bag in the June quarter as commercial vehicles (CV) volumes declined 15 percent year-on-year due to the impact of pre-buying in the March quarter.

The CV business slowdown could be partially offset by growth in the passenger vehicle (PV) volumes, which was strong at 8 percent.

Overall India business volumes (commercial and passenger vehicles combined) slipped slightly to 2.26 lakh units in the June quarter compared with 2.31 lakh units during the same period last year.

Lower raw material costs, cost control and operating leverage, will help in expansion of the company's EBITDA margin during the quarter.

A definite positive for Tata Motors in the June quarter has been Jaguar Land Rover, which witnessed year-on-year volume growth due to the easing chip shortage and continued traction towards the new models.

JLR's volumes (including the China joint venture) rose 29 percent during the quarter to 1.07 lakh units compared with 82,587 units last year.

Analysts expect JLR margins to improve led by favourable product mix, softening raw material costs and cost control. According to CNBC-TV18 estimates, JLR margins should rise to 12.5 percent in the June quarter from 6.3 percent in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Tata Motors are trading 1.5 percent higher, at a record high of Rs 638.45, ahead of the earnings announcement. The stock is up 62 percent on a year-to-date basis.