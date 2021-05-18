  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Earnings

Tata Motors posts Rs 7,585 crore consolidated net loss in Q4

Updated : May 18, 2021 17:30:25 IST

CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 2,721 crore for the quarter under review.
The auto major's total income in the fourth quarter of FY'21 stood at Rs 89,319 crore. It was at Rs 63,057 crore in the year-ago quarter.
For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13,395 crore, against a net loss of Rs 11,975 crore in 2019-20.
Tata Motors posts Rs 7,585 crore consolidated net loss in Q4
Published : May 18, 2021 05:15 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

JBM Auto sees margins to sustain around 11.5%, expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from OEMs

JBM Auto sees margins to sustain around 11.5%, expects Rs 1,000 cr revenue from OEMs

Gold glittering again amidst inflation pressure: Peter McGuire expects $1,900 per ounce this week

Gold glittering again amidst inflation pressure: Peter McGuire expects $1,900 per ounce this week

PNB raises Rs 1,800 cr via QIP; offers shares at 33.75 per unit

PNB raises Rs 1,800 cr via QIP; offers shares at 33.75 per unit

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement