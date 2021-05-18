Tata Motors posts Rs 7,585 crore consolidated net loss in Q4
Updated : May 18, 2021 17:30:25 IST
CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 2,721 crore for the quarter under review.
The auto major's total income in the fourth quarter of FY'21 stood at Rs 89,319 crore. It was at Rs 63,057 crore in the year-ago quarter.
For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13,395 crore, against a net loss of Rs 11,975 crore in 2019-20.
