Tata Motors' net loss narrows in Q4; should you buy the stock?

Updated : May 19, 2021 09:41 AM IST

Aided by improved sales, homegrown auto major Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 7,585 crore for the March quarter. It had posted a net loss of Rs 9,863.75 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. Brokerages are mixed on the stock after the earnings. While Nomura and Goldman Sachs are bearish, Citi and CLSA have 'buy' calls. Here's a look at what brokerages have to say:

Pranati Deva

Nomura on Tata Motors: The brokerage maintains a 'reduce' call on the stock with a target at Rs 313 per share. Debt reduction is a positive for Tata Motors but lack of electric vehicles is a long-term concern for JLR, it said.

Goldman Sachs on Tata Motors: The brokerage maintains a 'sell' call on the stock with a target at Rs 254 per share. Q4 results were a mixed bag with a beat on India business and a miss at JLR, GS stated.

UBS on Tata Motors: The brokerage maintains a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target at Rs 360 per share. UBS is positive on India business, but says JLR volume expectations are high, and chip shortage is likely to impact it in H1.

CLSA on Tata Motors: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 403 per share. Tata Motors' management expects strong volume and free-cash-flow to resume in H2FY22, noted CLSA.

Citi on Tata Motors: The brokerage has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 395 per share. It said that domestic business reported a strong Q4 but JLR performance was slightly weak.

Kotak on Tata Motors: The brokerage has a 'sell' call on the stock with a target at Rs 205 per share. Being late in EV launches may lead to a market loss for JLR going forward, it said.

