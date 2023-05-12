Tata Motors back in the black with Rs 5,408-cr net profit in Q4, beats estimates

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per ordinary share (100 percent of face value) and Rs 2.1 per share for DVR shareholders. Shares of Tata Motors Ltd ended at Rs 515.65, up by Rs 4.00, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.

Home-grown auto major, Tata Motors on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 5,407.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,033 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 4,685 crore for the quarter under review.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1.06 lakh crore during the period under review, up 33.9 percent against Rs 78,439 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 1.06 lakh crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 58.3 percent to Rs 13,115 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 8,282.8 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 58.3 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 10.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Volumes continued to improve on strong Indian demand and better supplies at JLR. Pricing actions and a richer mix led to improved ASPs and higher revenue growth. Easing inflation, better mix, pricing actions, and favourable operating leverage resulted in strong improvements in margins and profits, the company said.

In FY23, the business recorded an all-time high revenue of Rs 346.0 lakh crore and an EBITDA of Rs 37 lakh crore, and a PBT of Rs 1.5 lakh crore. The India business net debt was the lowest in 15 years at Rs 6.2 lakh crore.

Jaguar Land Rover

The company's revenue in the current quarter was £7.1 billion, up 49 percent (year-on-year). Full-year revenue for FY23 was £22.8 billion, up 25 percent against FY22 as chip supply improved further.

The Wholesales in Q4 were 94,649 units, up 24 percent (year-on-year). The company recorded full-year wholesales of 321,362, up 9 percent against FY22. Free cash flow in Q4 FY23 of £815 million resulting in £1.3 billion in H2FY23 and £521 million for the full year.

Net debt improved to £3.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, with cash of £3.8 billion and liquidity of £5.3 billion (including undrawn £1.52 billion revolving credit facility). JLR's Order book stood at 200K units and remains strong despite increased retail sales. Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender represent 76 percent of the book.

Tata Commercial Vehicles

The fourth quarter revenues stand at Rs 21.2 lakh crore up 15 percent year-on-year despite wholesales being down 3 percent, reflecting an improved mix and better market operating price.

In the current quarter, the business achieved a double-digit EBITDA margin at 10.1 percent (+420 bps year-on-year) and strong EBIT margins of 8.6 percent (520 bps).

On a full-year basis, the business reported revenue growth of 35 percent, EBITDA and EBIT margins at 7.4 percent and 5.2 percent (370 bps and 480 bps improvement yoy), and strong PBT (bei) of Rs 3.2 lakh crore.

Tata Passenger Vehicles

In FY23, Tata PV domestic wholesales grew 45.4 percent year-on-year to 538.5k vehicles, whereas retail grew by 44 percent to 523.5K vehicles. In Q4 FY23, revenues stood at Rs 12.1 lakh crore (+15.3 percent year-on-year), and EBITDA and EBIT margins improved to 7.3 percent and 1.4 percent.

In FY23, the business consistently delivered strong performance and delivered revenues of Rs 47.9 lakh crore (+52 percent year-on-year), EBITDA margins of 6.4 percent (+110 bps year-on-year), EBIT margins of 1.0 percent (+300 bps year-on-year) and PBT (bei) of Rs 0.7 lakh crore. Margins improved on higher volumes, better realizations, and operating leverage.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per ordinary share (100 percent of face value) and Rs 2.1 per share for DVR shareholders. Shares of Tata Motors Ltd ended at Rs 515.65, up by Rs 4.00, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.