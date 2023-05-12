English
Tata Motors back in the black with Rs 5,408 cr net profit in Q4, beats estimates

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 12, 2023 5:55:13 PM IST (Updated)

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per ordinary share (100 percent of face value) and Rs 2.1 per share for DVR shareholders. Shares of Tata Motors Ltd ended at Rs 515.65, up by Rs 4.00, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.

Home-grown auto major, Tata Motors on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 5,407.8 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,033 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 4,685 crore for the quarter under review.
