Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Net profit jumps 39% YoY to Rs 160 crore, revenue up 31.51% to Rs 681.7 crore

Design and technology services provider Tata Elxsi on Wednesday reported a 38.95 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 160 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 115 crore. Its revenue from operations rose 31.51 percent YoY to Rs 681.7 crore from Rs 518.39 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said.

The company has delivered the highest annual growth in its history, with full-year operating revenues growing by 35.3 percent and Profit after Tax (PAT) growing by 49.3 percent to Rs 549.7 crore, crossing Rs 500 crore for the first time.

Also Read:

The company has reported Rs 2,470.8 crore of revenue from operations for the financial year 2021-22 ending March 31, 2022, a growth of 35.3 percent YoY. During the period, the company generated a PBT of Rs 745.5 crore, registering an impressive growth of 45.6 percent YoY. The company registered a net profit of Rs 549.7 crore during the year, growing 49.3 percent YoY.

For the quarter ending March 31, 2022, the company reported Rs 687.1 crore of revenue from operations, a growth of 7.3 percent over the previous quarter (QoQ) and 31.5 percent over the same quarter of the previous year (YoY).

During the period, PBT stood at Rs 220.3 crore, registering a growth of 10 percent QoQ and 36.2 percent YoY. The company's growth was powered by Embedded Product Design (EPD) growing at 7.5 percent QoQ, while Industrial Design and Visualization (IDV) grew smartly at 8.0 percent QoQ.

The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of 425 percent (Rs 42.50 per equity share of par value of Rs 10 each) for the financial year ending March 31, 2022, subject to approval by the shareholders of the company at the Annual General Meeting.

Manoj Raghavan, CEO and managing director, Tata Elxsi, commenting on the company’s performance, said, "This has been the strongest year of growth in the company’s history and an all-round performance across business units, industries, and geographies. We continue to execute strongly on our growth aspirations with a CC revenue growth of 7.4% and 10% QoQ PBT growth in Q4 FY22."

"Our Transportation business is now on a path of accelerated growth, with our differentiated EV, Autonomous, Connected and Digital capabilities powering large deal wins. Our Media and Communications business is continuing to grow strongly, supported by award-winning platforms and products that are powering digital transformation for some of the best global brands in the industry," the CEO added.

The transportation segment continues to grow strongly, registering a revenue growth of 7.7 percent QoQ, and 37.9 percent YoY, aided by large deal wins across EV, autonomous and digital. The media and communications delivered consistent and sustained growth of 7.3 percent QoQ and 33 percent YoY, powered by Design Digital and platform-led deals. Also, healthcare continues to grow strongly powered by digital and connected health, reporting 7.3 percent QoQ and 66.6 percent YoY growth in revenues.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tata Elxsi ended at Rs 7,808.05, up by Rs 117.35, or 1.53 percent on the BSE.