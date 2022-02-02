  • Business News>
Tata Consumer Products Q3: Revenue in line with estimates at Rs 3,208 crore; net profit jumps 22% to Rs 290 crore

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
The company released its earnings report for the December quarter

Kolkata based FMCG giant Tata Consumer Products Limited today reported a revenue of Rs 3,208.3. crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which is a 5 percent increase as compared to the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal.
In its quarterly earnings report, the company also reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 290 crore, which is 22 percent higher year-on-year. The company's earnings before interest , taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 461.6 crore and the EBITDA margin was at 14.3 percent--both largely in line with estimates as per a CNBC-TV18 poll.
