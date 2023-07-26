Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results | India business outperforms, Starbucks revenue up 21%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd ended at Rs 874.10, up by Rs 5.85, or 0.67 percent on the BSE.

Tata Group's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) arm Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) on Wednesday reported a 22.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 337.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Tata Consumer Products posted a net profit of Rs 276.7 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 332 crore for the quarter under review.

In the quarter, revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,741.2 crore during the period under review, up 12.5 percent against Rs 3,326.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 3,745 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA increases 19.2 percent to Rs 545.1 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 457.3 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 14.6 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 13.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Tata Starbucks, a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Consumer and Starbucks Corporation, recorded strong revenue growth of 21 percent for the quarter and opened 16 new stores during the quarter, and entered 4 new cities. This brought the total number of stores to 348 across 46 cities.

"For the quarter, revenue from operations increased by 12 percent (11 percent in constant currency) as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, mainly driven by strong growth of 16 percent in India business, 3 percent (constant currency) in international business and 5 percent (constant currency) in non-branded business," it said.

For the quarter, the India packaged beverages business delivered 2 percent revenue growth and 3 percent volume growth. Coffee continued its strong performance with revenue growth of 21 percent. The India foods business delivered 24 percent revenue growth and 6 percent volume growth.

In the first quarter, Tata Sampann's portfolio recorded a growth of 51 percent year-on-year, albeit on a soft base. Alternate channels continued to fuel our growth agenda. Modern trade channel grew 22 percent and e-commerce grew 28 percent in Q1 of FY24.

The international business revenue grew 7 percent in the first quarter. In the UK, Tetley tea underwent a significant transformation with a superior blend, plant-based tea bags, a 100 percent green energy factory, and recyclable packaging.