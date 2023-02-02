homeearnings News

Tata Consumer Products Q3: Net profit rises nearly 26% to Rs 364 crore

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 2, 2023 5:21:04 PM IST (Updated)

Tata Consumer Products reported a revenue of Rs 3,474 crore for the third quarter, which was almost in line with Street estimates of Rs 3,450 crore. It was 8.3 percent more than last fiscal's Rs 3,208.4 crore. 

Tata Consumer Products reported a net profit of Rs 364.4 crore — 34 percent higher than Street estimates of Rs 272 crore — for the quarter ending December.

The net profit was also 25.7 percent higher than the corresponding quarter the previous fiscal, which came in at Rs 290 crore.
The company reported a revenue of Rs 3,474 crore for the reporting quarter, which was almost in line with Street estimates of Rs 3,450 crore. It was 8.3 percent more than the previous fiscal's Rs 3,208.4 crore Q3 revenue.
Tata Consumer Products' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 453.8 crore was also in line with estimates, dropping just 0.3 percent. However, it fell 1.7 percent from Rs 461.7 crore reported in the corresponding period in the 2022 fiscal.
Meanwhile, the company margin of 13.1 percent dropped 1.3 percent from last fiscal's 14.4 percent, but was almost in line with Street expectations of 13.2 percent.
Shares ended nearly 0.5 percent lower on the BSE at Rs 737.10 apiece.
First Published: Feb 2, 2023 4:57 PM IST
