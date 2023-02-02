Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
Tata Consumer Products reported a revenue of Rs 3,474 crore for the third quarter, which was almost in line with Street estimates of Rs 3,450 crore. It was 8.3 percent more than last fiscal's Rs 3,208.4 crore.
Tata Consumer Products reported a net profit of Rs 364.4 crore — 34 percent higher than Street estimates of Rs 272 crore — for the quarter ending December.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Budget 2023: Unleashing India’s growth potential in the years to come
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
India's competition regulator may make a big change to clear deals worth $1.3 billion
Feb 2, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Hope sees the invisible and feels the intangible
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Who is Nikki Haley, the Indian-American looking to run for US President
Feb 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
The net profit was also 25.7 percent higher than the corresponding quarter the previous fiscal, which came in at Rs 290 crore.
The company reported a revenue of Rs 3,474 crore for the reporting quarter, which was almost in line with Street estimates of Rs 3,450 crore. It was 8.3 percent more than the previous fiscal's Rs 3,208.4 crore Q3 revenue.
Tata Consumer Products' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of Rs 453.8 crore was also in line with estimates, dropping just 0.3 percent. However, it fell 1.7 percent from Rs 461.7 crore reported in the corresponding period in the 2022 fiscal.
Meanwhile, the company margin of 13.1 percent dropped 1.3 percent from last fiscal's 14.4 percent, but was almost in line with Street expectations of 13.2 percent.
Shares ended nearly 0.5 percent lower on the BSE at Rs 737.10 apiece.
First Published: Feb 2, 2023 4:57 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!