Tata Consumer Earnings Preview: Salt price hikes to aid India revenue growth

Management commentary on international demand and outlook on its M&A plans are some of the key things to watch out for.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. will be reporting its results today, February 2. The company is likely to report revenue growth in the high-single-digits, which will predominantly be led by its India business.

However, the operational performance is likely to be weak due to inflation that will keep its global business subdued, according to a CNBC-TV18 poll.

Tata Consumer's revenue growth is likely to be led by the India Foods business, which will mostly come by the price hikes in the salt business. The company's International beverages portfolio is also likely to remain subdued due to high inflation.

The price hikes in salt are likely to lead to a 26-28 percent jump in Tata Consumer's foods business revenue. The domestic tea business is likely to decline 3-4 percent in volume terms, while sales may decline 8-9 percent.

While the international beverages business may see a growth of 4-5 percent in revenue terms, it will come at the cost of margin compression.

Management commentary on international demand and outlook on its M&A plans are some of the key things to watch out for.

Recently, Tata Consumer acquired an additional 23.3 percent stake in South Africa-based Joekels Tea Packers for Rs 43.65 crore through its step-down subsidiary. This increased its stake in Joekels to 75 percent.

Shares of Tata Consumer Products are trading 14 percent below their 52-week high. For financial year 2024 earnings, the stock is trading at a valuation of 45x.