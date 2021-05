Tata Consumer posted its March quarter earnings. There is a miss on the margin and EBITDA front this time around but the management commentary is quite positive. Sunil D'Souza, MD and CEO of Tata Consumer Products discussed the outlook and business amid the second wave of COVID.

“We are seeing some green shoots in demand now and we are seeing things coming back. We remain focused on executing our strategic priorities, we feel good where we are and we will come stronger out in the next 30-60 days whenever things start to normal,” he told CNBC-TV18.

D'Souza sounded confident about FY22 and said the company will deliver double-digit topline.

“Overall we still remain very bullish on FY22. Given the basic structure that we have put in place, given the focus on building brands, innovation, cost all these places, we feel very confident about delivering another strong FY22. We remain confident of delivering double-digit topline and a good bottom line to beat,” he added.

The company has turned the volume trajectory around in FY21, he said.

The second wave of COVID has created a bit of a hiccup in the business. “This time the impact is almost across the country including the rural India which was not there during the first wave. The issue is logistics this time around."