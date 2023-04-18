Tata Coffee Q4 profit rises nearly 20%, revenue increases more than 10%

homeearnings NewsTata Coffee Q4 profit rises nearly 20%, revenue increases more than 10%

Apr 18, 2023

The revenue was seen at Rs 723 crore vs Rs 656.3 crore on a yearly basis — an increase of more than 10 percent.

Tata Group-subsidiary, Tata Coffee on Tuesday posted its quarter four financial results that showed the company gaining 19.7 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 48.8 crore compared to Rs 41 crore, same quarter last year. The revenue was seen at Rs 723 crore vs Rs 656.3 crore on a yearly basis — an increase of more than 10 percent.

The coffee company clocked 4.8 percent rise in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 105.7 crore in comparison to Rs 111 crore, last year same quarter. The margin however came slightly lower compared to last year- at 14.6 percent vs 16.9 percent.
Additionally, the company announced that it is recommending a dividend of Rs 3 per share.
It is pertinent to mention that in the previous quarter (Q3FY23) ending December 2022, the company had reported a 40 percent decline in its profit- Rs 26.6 crore compared to Rs 44.3 crore in Q3FY22.
Also read: CRISIL records 20% profit in first quarter of CY23, margin rises over 100 basis points

The company is expecting a recovery in the African markets with opening of alternate markets as the region remain muted.

Commenting on company’s Quarter four results, MD Chacko P Thomas said, "The standalone performance of the company was good in the rather challenging macroeconomic situation with a good performance by our Instant Coffee business. Tata Coffee's Vietnam operations continue to be robust with a healthy order pipeline and the operations are running at maximum capacity."

"Our Coffee Plantation performance was good, aided by improved realizations due to premiumisation, though our Robusta crop was negatively impacted due to adverse weather conditions. Our Subsidiary, Eight O'clock Coffee

Tata Coffee was founded in 1922 and apart from the other products, it supplies coffee beans to Starbucks Coffee Company in India.  On February 3, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had given a nod to merge Tata Coffee with Tata Consumer Products.
In March 2022, Tata Conumer Products had announced the merger of all businesses of Tata Coffee with itself as part of a reorganisation plan in line with its strategic priority of unlocking synergies and efficiencies.
Tata Coffee stock ended 0.5 percent higher at Rs 208/share on Tuesday.
Also read: Tata Communications Q4 | Street expects topline growth of 12%
