Tata Chemicals Q4 net profit zooms 62%, declares dividend of Rs 17.50 per share

Fertiliser maker Tata Chemicals Ltd on Wednesday, May 3, reported a 61.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 709 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 438 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,407 crore during the period under review, up 26.6 percent against Rs 3,098 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 47 percent to Rs 965 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 657 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 21.9 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 18.9 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 17.50 per share i.e. 175 percent, for the financial year 2022-23 subject to the approval of the shareholders, the company said.

On a consolidated basis, for the full year, the income from operations stood at Rs 16,789 crore, up by 33 percent as compared to Rs 12,622 crore in FY22. PAT on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 2,452 crore, up by 75 percent, as compared to Rs 1,400 crore in FY22.

On a standalone basis, for the full year, the income stood at Rs 4,930 crore, up by 32 percent as compared to Rs 3,721 crore in FY22. PAT on a standalone basis stood at Rs 1,027 crore, up by 30 percent, as compared to Rs 787 crore in FY22.

For the quarter, on a standalone basis, the income from operations rose by 17 percent to Rs 1,302 crore, as compared to Rs 1,115 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year. PAT on a standalone basis stood at Rs 213 crore compared to Rs 269 crore for the corresponding quarter of last year.

The consolidated gross debt of the company dropped to Rs 6,296 crore, as compared to Rs 7,024 crore as on March 31, 2022. Also, cash & cash equivalents stood at Rs 2,398 crore, as compared to Rs 2,792 crore as on March 31, 2022.

R. Mukundan, managing director and CEO, said the company has delivered an improved performance during FY23 as compared to FY22 across all parameters. The global demand-supply situation is expected to remain balanced over the medium term.

