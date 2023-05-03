English
Tata Chemicals Q4 net profit zooms 62%, declares dividend of Rs 17.50 per share

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 3, 2023 5:45:02 PM IST (Updated)

Tata Chemicals' total Q4 revenue stood at Rs 4,407 crore, up 26.6 percent against Rs 3,098 crore YoY. The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Tata Chemicals Ltd ended at Rs 992.05, up by Rs 19.80, or 2.04 percent on the BSE.

Fertiliser maker Tata Chemicals Ltd on Wednesday, May 3, reported a 61.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 709 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 438 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,407 crore during the period under review, up 26.6 percent against Rs 3,098 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.


At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 47 percent to Rs 965 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 657 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

