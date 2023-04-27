Swaraj Engines Q4: Profit jumps 60%; recommends divined of Rs 92 per share

Swaraj Engines has approved capacity enhancement of engines from 1.80 lakh units to 1.95 lakh units per year. The decision was made in light of expectations for the engine demand in the future. The total projected outlay for the same would be financed through internal generations or surplus available with the Company.

Swaraj Engines on Thursday reported 59.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the profit at Rs 35 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q4FY23) due to the robust growth in the tractor industry and higher demand. It reported a profit of Rs 22 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year (Q4FY22).

Revenue of the company engaged primarily in manufacturing of diesel engines has growing by 48.4 percent (YoY) to Rs 359.79 crore against Rs 242.35 crore posted last year.

Swaraj Engines says that it has achieved its highest ever engine sales volume and profit for the fourth quarter. The company has registered a growth of 45.6 percent as its engine sales reached 34,841 units in Q4FY23 against 23,937 units sole in Q4FY22.

The company’s EBITDA also jumped 54 percent (YoY) to Rs 48.5 crore against Rs 31.4 crore of last year. The company’s margin stood at 13.5 percent against 13 percent. Operational efficiencies coupled with better spread of fixed costs at higher activity level helped to improve margins.

In addition, the board of the company has recommended an equity dividend of Rs 92 per share for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Earlier in October 2022, the company’s Board approved the capacity enhancement from 1.50 lakh engines to 1.80 lakh engines per year.

As of March 31, 2022, Sawarj Engines had Rs 121.60 crore of cash & equivalents in its book, which reduced to Rs 60.74 crore by September 30, 2022. Shares of Swaraj Engines were trading 7.6 percent higher at Rs 1,717 per share today at 2 pm on NSE.