Suven Pharma reports net profit of Rs 121 crore in Q1, revenue up by 3%

Drug firm Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday (August 8) reported a 12.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 120.6 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Suven Pharmaceuticals posted a net profit of Rs 107.5 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total revenue stood at Rs 347.6 crore during the period under review, increasing 2.6 percent against Rs 338.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 10.7 percent to Rs 167 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 150.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 48.1 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 44.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Suven Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company that offers its services to global pharmaceutical and agrochemical majors. The company was demerged from its parent entity Suven Life Sciences in 2020.

It is one of the leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) players. It currently has a strong pipeline of phase 3 and late phase 2 molecules with over 100 active projects.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd ended at Rs 487.00, down by Rs 3.60, or 0.73 percent on the BSE.