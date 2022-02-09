Suven Pharma expects CRAMS biz to grow at 15-20% in FY23; says 45% margin sustainable

Venkat Jasti, CMD, Suven Pharma, on Wednesday, said that the company is expecting a growth of 15-20 percent in its CRAMS business in FY23 and around 5-10 percent in its agrochemical business. Going ahead, he mentioned that a margin of 45 percent is sustainable.

Jasti said, "We were targeting 40 percent plus but based on the product mix, it keeps changing; it is around 45 percent as of now. Quarter-on-quarter, it can change.”

On growth, he said, “In general, we are giving a guidance of 15 to 20 percent in CRAMS and 5 to 10 percent in the agrochemical businesses, and we still stick to that. As of now I have only six months visibility, six months visibility is good and it is going stay more or less in the same range.”

Suven Pharma recently came out with its Q3 numbers. The company reported revenue of Rs 391.59 crore in the December 2021 quarter, up 42.43 percent from Rs 274.93 crore in December 2020.

Its net profit stood at Rs 160.07 crore during the quarter under review, up 40.87 percent from Rs 113.63 crore in December 2020. Meanwhile, its EBITDA came in at Rs 250.71 crore in December 2021 up 75.33 percent from Rs. 142.99 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

On the company’s stake in Rising Pharma, located in the US, he said that they have already divested 25 percent of it.

He said, "We are a part of the Rising Pharma in USA, where we have divested 25 percent stake and we have a residual stake 7 percent in HIC lead conglomerate. Rising Pharma, wants to put all these things in Casper Pharma, with respect to which they have an agreement already in place, a long-term supply agreement on a profit-sharing basis."

"The facility is brand new and we are just doing the filings as of now and awaiting the FDA approvals which will be sometime in the second quarter of this year. So right now, we are doing due diligence to see how it goes," he explained.