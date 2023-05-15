Suryoday SFB Q4 results | Lender clocks net profit of Rs 40 crore, NII rises 43%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd ended at Rs 125.05, down by Rs 2.00, or 1.57 percent on the BSE.

Maharashtra-based Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 38.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net loss of Rs 48.1 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 43.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 210.1 crore as compared to Rs 146.4 crore in the year-ago period.