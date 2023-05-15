Suryoday SFB Q4 results | Lender clocks net profit of Rs 40 crore, NII rises 43%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd ended at Rs 125.05, down by Rs 2.00, or 1.57 percent on the BSE.

Maharashtra-based Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SSFB) on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 38.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net loss of Rs 48.1 crore, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 43.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 210.1 crore as compared to Rs 146.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 3.13 percent in the March quarter against 4.23 percent in the December quarter. Net NPA came at 1.55 percent against 2.74 percent quarter-on-quarter.

In monetary terms, gross NPA stood at Rs 191.4 crore against Rs 228.9 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), whereas net NPA came at Rs 93 crore against Rs 146 crore (QoQ), the bank said.

The bank's collection efficiency, as of FY23, stands at 102.2 percent. Furthermore, the bank achieved a Profit After Tax of Rs 77.7 crore in FY23, a significant improvement from the loss of Rs 93.0 crore in FY22, the CEO said.

In terms of disbursement, the bank's disbursements for FY23 stood at Rs 5,083 crore, a 44.1 percent increase from Rs 3,528 crore in FY22. Also, gross advances grew from Rs 5,063 crore in FY22 to Rs 6,114 crore in FY23, representing a 20.8 percent increase (Adjusted for ARC Rs 6,541 crore with a growth of 29.2 percent), the CEO added.

The disbursements stood at Rs 5,083 crore as compared to Rs 3,528 crore, an increase of 44.1 percent year-on-year. The bank has also witnessed a substantial increase in retail asset disbursement which grew by 72.8 percent at Rs 1,580 crore.

The bank's deposits stood at Rs 5,167 crore as compared to Rs 3,850 crore, registering a strong growth of 34.2 percent year-on-year. The total number of branches stood at 577, with 95 being liability-focused outlets and 324 being asset-focused branches, and 158 rural centres. Further, the total number of employees stood at 6,025.