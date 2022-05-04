Surge in sales momentum boosts Havells revenue by 32.5%

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 32.55 percent increase in revenue to Rs 4,426.26 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022. The company had posted a revenue of Rs 3,339.21 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Havells said in a regulatory filing.

According to CNBC-TV18 polls, the revenue was estimated at Rs 3,981 crore for the quarter.

Commenting on the results, Havells India Chairman and Managing Director Anil Rai Gupta said, “Sales momentum was regained in Q4 with encouraging performance across verticals. Sustained inflation impacting the margins, however, expect margins to improve with the calibrated price increase and cost optimisation."

Its consolidated net profit saw an increase of 16.01 percent to Rs 352.48 crore during the period under review as against Rs 303.83 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. The polls had predicted the net profit to be at Rs 349 crore for the quarter under review.

The EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 519.93 crore and EBITDA margins stood at 11.75 percent. The poll expected the EBITDA and EBITDA margins to be at Rs 494 crore and 12 percent respectively.

Havells total expenses were at Rs 3,996.12 crore, up 36.87 percent at Q4/FY 2021-22 as against Rs 2,919.54 crore.

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved a Final Dividend of Rs. 4.50 per equity share, for the financial year 2021-22.

Shares of Havells India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 1,253 on BSE, down 2.82 percent from the previous close.

With inputs from PTI