Supriya Lifescience embarks on key internal expansion, including R&D and distribution network

Bulk drug maker Supriya Lifescience is embarking on a major internal expansion, which includes capacity addition, enhancing research and development capabilities and strengthening distribution network.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, the company's Whole Time Director Saloni Wagh spoke at length about its expansion plans and financial projections for the fiscal year 2024. With a clear emphasis on internal growth and efficiency, Supriya Lifescience aims to achieve ambitious revenue growth while maintaining healthy profit margins, she said.

Founded in 1987, Supriya Lifesciences is currently a prominent producer and supplier of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company’s present focus is on internal expansion and by allocating a majority of funds towards this objective, it aims to fortify the market position and capitalise on emerging opportunities. Internal expansion involves investing in various aspects of the business such as research and development, enhancing production capabilities, and strengthening distribution networks.

“At this point, we are utilising most of the funds for our internal expansion. We are seeing a lot of traction for the existing product basket in the regulated markets. So, a lot of capacity enhancement activities are going on. We are creating a new block in our existing facility which would double our capacity by the end of this year. So, most of the cash will be utilised for capacity enhancements,” said Wagh

Talking about the revenue growth target for FY24, Wagh said that the company has an ambitious growth projection for the fiscal year 2024, which is to exceed 20 percent growth in revenue.

“We are very confident about achieving those numbers. In fact, our baseline last year was slightly lower. So, in terms of growth, it would be higher than the 20 percent mark and we are well on track for achieving that,” said Wagh.

Achieving such robust growth requires a combination of factors, including effective market positioning, product innovation, and strong customer relationships. The company's optimism regarding revenue growth signals its confidence in the value proposition offered to its target markets and customers.

In addition to focusing on top-line growth, Supriya Lifescience is equally committed to maintaining healthy profit margins. By targeting margin guidance of 28-30 percent for the fiscal year 2024, the company aims to ensure financial stability and sustainable growth.

Supriya Lifescience's strategic approach underscores its commitment to growth and operational excellence. By utilising funds for internal expansion and capacity addition, the company aims to bolster its market presence and enhance its competitive advantage. The target of achieving over 20 percent revenue growth for FY24 reflects the management's confidence in their products and market strategies

