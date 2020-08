Broadcasting major Sun Television Network Ltd on Friday said it has made Rs 257.41 crore as consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

PAT in the corresponding quarter last year, according to a BSE filing.

Rs 1,169.18 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

For the year ending March 31, 2020, the consolidated total income was Rs 3,780.50 crore.

The company said the revenue during the quarter was in the absence of Indian Premier League (IPL) and movie distribution.