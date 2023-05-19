English
Sun TV Network Q4 net profit dips 7% to Rs 380 crore

Sun TV Network Q4 net profit dips 7% to Rs 380 crore

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 19, 2023 11:09:28 PM IST (Published)

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Sun Television Network Ltd ended at Rs 425.90, down by Rs 0.45, or 0.11 percent on the BSE.

Broadcasting major Sun Television Network Ltd on Friday reported a 7.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 380.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 410 crore.

In the March quarter, revenue from operations stood at Rs 840.4 crore during the period under review, down 2 percent against Rs 857 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA declined 11.7 percent to Rs 497.8 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 563.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal, the Chennai-based company said.
