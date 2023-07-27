Sun Pharma Share Price: Taro reports operating loss in June quarter due to one-offs, higher expenses

A miss by Taro translates into a 4-5 percent miss on consolidated EBITDA estimates for Sun Pharma's June quarter, according to Elara.

Sun Pharma's US subsidiary Taro Pharma Ltd. reported an operating loss of $7.9 million for the April to June period, it mentioned in an overnight statement. It had reported an operating profit of $14 million during the corresponding quarter last year.

Adjusted for the exceptional items, Taro reported an operating loss of $1.7 million for the quarter. The company had to incur a one-time charge of $6.2 million related to transitional expenses for the planned relocation of Alchemee's operations from California to New York.

Taro had acquired the skin care company Alchemee for $90 million in February last year.

For the quarter, Taro's net sales rose by 1.4 percent from last year to $158.9 million. The sales figures are also higher when compared to the March quarter.

The exceptional item also led to sales and other administrative expenses rising to $55.9 million. Net profit for the period also fell to $10 million from $14 million last year. The net profit declined despite a tax benefit of $4.6 million during the current quarter. The company faced a tax expense of $2 million in the base quarter. The bottomline was also aided by a foreign exchange income of $2.1 million, compared to a forex expenditure of $0.3 million in the prior quarter.

Brokerage firm Elara called Taro's numbers "exceptionally poor" and that the US unit contributes 4-5 percent of June quarter and full-year operating profit or EBITDA estimates for Sun Pharma. A miss by Taro translates into a 4-5 percent miss on consolidated EBITDA estimates for Sun Pharma's June quarter, according to Elara.

Shares of Taro Pharma had ended 0.4 percent lower overnight.