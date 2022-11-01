    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Sun Pharma beats Street estimates with 8% rise in quarterly net profit driven by market share gain

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Sun Pharma reported an 8.2 percent rise in quarterly net profit, better than analysts' estimates.

    Sun Pharma — India's largest drug maker by sales — on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,260 crore for the July-September period, beating Street estimates. The quarterly net profit increased 8.2 percent compared with the corresponding period ago, boosted by improving share in the domestic market.
    Revenue grew 13.8 percent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 10,952 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
    Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the pharma giant's net profit at Rs 1,930.6 crore and revenue at Rs 10,900 crore.
    “For Q2 (July-September), we recorded double-digit topline growth and strong margins driven by market share gain in India, sustained ramp-up of our global specialty business and growth in emerging markets," said Dilip Shanghvi, Managing Director, Sun Pharma.
    The company said it will continue to focus on expanding its global specialty business, which saw growth of 27.5 percent in the three-month period.
    Sun Pharma's margin —  or the degree to which a business makes money —  slipped by 30 basis points to 27 percent, but was better than analysts' expectations.
    Sun Pharma shares build on to their intraday gains after the earnings announcement. The stock has grown 8.7 percent in value in the past one month, a period in which the Nifty benchmark has risen 5.9 percent.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    Tags

