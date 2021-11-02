Sun Pharma Q2 Results: Net profit rises 13% to Rs 2,047 crore, beats Street estimates

Mumbai-based drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,047 crore for the quarter ended September, exceeding Street estimates by a wide margin. The net profit increased 12.9 percent on a year-on-year basis. Shares recovered intraday losses after the earnings announcement.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of Rs 9,626 crore for the July-September period, up 12.5 percent on year.

The company's quarterly profit, as well as revenue, beat Street estimates. Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had predicted Sun Pharma's net profit for the second quarter of the current financial year at Rs 1,567.6 crore over revenue of Rs 8,980.3 crore.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at Rs 2,630 crore. The EBITDA increased 19.9 percent on year.

Sun Pharma's EBITDA margin improved to 27.3 percent in the September quarter, from 25.6 percent in the corresponding period a year ago.

Analysts had estimated the company's EBITDA at Rs 2,219.7 crore, and EBITDA margin at 24.7 percent.

At 1:40 pm, Sun Pharma stock traded 0.7 percent higher at Rs 817.2 apiece on BSE. The 30-scrip headline index Sensex was flat amid choppy trade.