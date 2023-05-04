The pricing strategy between Rs 700 and Rs 1,100 range is a "sweet spot" for Sula Vineyards and the company remains focused on this price point, Rajeev Samant, MD and CEO of India's largest wine-producing company, told CNBC-TV18.

This is a smart move, considering that this range is where most wine sales in India occur. “We dominate the market starting from Rs 250 to Rs 2,000 – that’s Sula’s price point. Rs 700 to Rs 1,100 has been our sweet spot over this past year, but we are pushing upwards of that, and Sula is taking market share rapidly and that remains our focus. We are not focused on below Rs 700. Having said that we still dominate even below Rs 700,” said Samant.

However, the wine industry in India is not without its challenges. Samant noted that several states have price control, which can make it difficult for companies like Sula Vineyards to adjust their pricing strategy.

On the other hand, some states have given price increases, which can be a welcome change for winemakers. Overall, it is important for companies to be aware of the various pricing regulations across different states in India.

Another interesting point that Samant made was about acquisitions. While Sula Vineyards is open to acquisitions, they are not actively targeting them now. This suggests that the company is focused on organic growth and building its brand, rather than relying on acquisitions to expand its reach. However, this stance could change in the future if Sula Vineyards identifies a strategic acquisition opportunity.

Sula Vineyards is well-positioned to continue its success in the Indian wine market by focusing on the Rs 700-1,100 price range, navigating the various pricing regulations across states, and remaining open to strategic acquisitions.

The company clocked the highest-ever sales in FY23 with fourth quarter sales driven by premiumisation. Elite and premium brand sales contribution is 52 percent versus 46 percent pre-pandemic. It also expects wine tourism to be a Rs 100 crore business in FY24.

Sula is the only listed wine producer in the country with over 50 percent share in the domestic wine business.

