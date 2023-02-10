Sula Vineyards posts 16% rise in net profit in Q3

The wine maker’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 14.6 percent to Rs 65 crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs 57 crore in the same period in the preceding fiscal.

India’s largest and only listed wine producer, Sula Vineyards Ltd, gained nearly four percent in morning trade on Friday after the company reported record breaking quarterly results for the third quarter of the current financial year in net profit and EBITDA, backed by strong revenue growth. The company’s revenue surged 14.5 percent to Rs 209.1 crore year-on-year in the December quarter compared to Rs 182.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 39 crore for the latest quarter, 16 percent higher than Rs 34 crore reported in the December quarter a year ago.

The wine maker’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 14.6 percent to Rs 65 crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs 57 crore in the same period in the preceding fiscal. The EBITDA margin remained constant at 31 percent year-on-year whereas PAT margin improved marginally to 18.8 percent from 18.6 percent.

For the nine-month period ending December 31,2022, the company’s revenue surged 26.7 percent to Rs 433.2 crore as against Rs 341.8 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The net profit for the nine-month period ending December 2022 the net profit also surged 81 percent to Rs 69.7 crore compared to Rs 38.5 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.

EBITDA margin for the nine-month period surged significantly by 440bps to 29.8 percent as against 25.4 percent in the same period a year ago.

The company said that net debt came down to Rs 172.7 crore in the period under review from Rs 205 crore in the same quarter last financial year. Both metro and non-metro markets have shown strong consumption growth for the company.

“Premium wines have grown much faster and the volume growth was 8-10 percent less than the value growth. We have added multiple rooms in Q3 and will add more in Q4,” said Rajeev Samant, MD and CEO of Sula Vineyards.

"We will do 1,20,000 tastings in our vineyards. Our wine tourism business grew robustly with visitor numbers soaring back to pre-pandemic levels. A strong monsoon followed by ideal growing conditions augurs an excellent harvest in both quality and quantity for the third year in a row. A brand new 2.2 mn litre brownfield winery, phase one of a planned 6 million litre expansion, is up and running in time to accommodate the projected record harvest,” Samant said.

Sula pioneered wine tourism in India and today over 3 lakh visitors visit Sula’s iconic Nasik estate annually, according to the company.

Sula Vineyards Ltd stock was trading four percent higher at Rs 414.15 apiece on BSE at 12.34 pm on Friday.