Sugar manufacturer EID Parry (India) Ltd, a part of the Murugappa Group, on Tuesday (May 30), reported a 40.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 178.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 303 crore, EID Parry (India) said in a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 6,860.3 crore during the period under review, up 21.1 percent against Rs 5,665.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA increased 4.2 percent to Rs 643.5 crore in the fourth quarter of this fiscal over Rs 617.5 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 9.4 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 11 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The consolidated sugar operations reported an operating profit of Rs 176 crore over Rs 194 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. The consolidated farm inputs operations reported an operating profit of Rs 432 crore compared to Rs 397 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Managing Director S. Suresh said the operating profit of the standalone sugar division was better than in the previous year on account of better sales realisation and increased domestic sales volume. There was cost pressure on account of higher energy prices partly offset by increased realisation from the power export.

Overall cane crush increased during the year to 51.8 LMT from 50.2 LMT in the previous year. Overall, sugar sales also increased to 5.19 LMT from 4.95 LMT in the previous year, he noted.

The company had completed the sale process of Pettavaithalai plant and commenced a 120 KLPD ethanol facility in Sankili from sugar syrup. Also, 165 KLPD expansion in Haliyal and Nellikuppam is in progress, the MD said.

Despite the increase in interest rates, effective cash management and cash generated from operations resulted in reduced finance costs of Rs 36 crore from Rs 46 crore in the previous year.

Shares of EID Parry (India) Ltd ended at Rs 485.00, down by Rs 10.40, or 2.10 percent on the BSE.