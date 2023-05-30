English
    Sugar manufacturer EID Parry Q4 net profit slumps 41%, revenue up 21%
    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 30, 2023 5:11:53 PM IST (Published)

    Managing Director S. Suresh said the operating profit of the standalone sugar division was better than in the previous year due to better sales realisation and increased domestic sales volume. Shares of EID Parry (India) Ltd ended at Rs 485.00, down by Rs 10.40, or 2.10 percent on the BSE.

    Sugar manufacturer EID Parry (India) Ltd, a part of the Murugappa Group, on Tuesday (May 30), reported a 40.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in net profit at Rs 178.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

    In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 303 crore, EID Parry (India) said in a regulatory filing.
    In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 6,860.3 crore during the period under review, up 21.1 percent against Rs 5,665.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
