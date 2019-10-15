#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks#RichestIndians
Subscription revenue growth shows the new tariff order is beneficial to broadcasters, says TV18 MD Rahul Joshi

Updated : October 15, 2019 06:18 PM IST

Our customers, our viewers are paying for the news that we dish out, which is very good news for us, says MD.
The company’s overall television share has also grown from 10.1 percent to 10.9 percent after the new tariff order.
Subscription revenue growth shows the new tariff order is beneficial to broadcasters, says TV18 MD Rahul Joshi
