Earnings Strong pricing trends to boost metal sector earnings in Q3FY21 Updated : January 11, 2021 09:05 PM IST Motilal Oswal expects margins for SAIL and Tata Steel to increase by a higher amount given their integrated operations. A strong recovery in LME base metals prices which was seen in Q2FY21 continued in the third quarter. This may improve profitability in the Non-Ferrous segment. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply