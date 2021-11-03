StoveKraft growth fuelled by demand, trade channels rebound, says management

“We are growing at a pace much higher than the industry growth or the names you mentioned. We are in the top three definitely,” said Rajendra Gandhi, MD of StoveKraft, in an interview with CNBC-TV18. He believes change in consumer habits has been aiding the business, including a shift from unorganized to organized players.

“We are witnessing a very good demand,” said Rajendra Gandhi, MD of StoveKraft, in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

The sector itself is doing well. There’s a shift in business and some of it is moving from the unorganized to the organized players.

“Consumption itself is growing and the economic capability of the consumer is moving upwards, demand continues to grow,” he stated.

Also Read:

When asked about the market share StoveKraft enjoys in the cooker and the cookware segment compared to other players like Hawkins and TTK Prestige, he replied, “We are growing at a pace much higher than the industry growth or the names you mentioned. We are in the top three definitely.”

According to him, change of habits of customers has continued to help the business.

Also Read: Smaller stocks continue to give higher returns to investors so far this fiscal

“Things are getting back to normal times, we are witnessing good growth in all the channels,” he said.

The company took a price correction in the month of April. “We have taken a price hike in this quarter,” he said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.

Catch all market updates here.