STL Tech plans to scale up in India as it sees strong demand from 5G, Bharat Net

STL Tech, under the leadership of Ankit Agarwal, is poised for significant growth and impact in India's telecommunications and network infrastructure sector. With a keen focus on scaling up operations, addressing the surging demand for 5G, and selectively approaching projects, the company aims to deliver cutting-edge solutions.

Telecommunications and network infrastructure player STL Tech is eyeing significant growth opportunities in India as it expects strong demand coming from the 5G revolution and projects like Bharat Net.

Ankit Agarwal, Managing Director of STL Tech, in a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, spoke about the company's future prospects in India. As a prominent player in the telecommunications and network infrastructure sector, the company is eyeing significant growth opportunities in the country. He also highlighted the company's plans to scale up operations, capitalise on the 5G revolution, and take a leading role in the ambitious Bharat Net project.

With India rapidly embracing digital transformation, STL Tech recognises the immense potential for growth in the telecommunications sector. Agarwal expressed enthusiasm about the company's plans to expand its presence in the country.

"We are also looking at how do we scale up in geographies, particularly India, where we do see strong demand continuing on the back of 5G and probably towards the end of this year, we should see some demand coming on the back of Bharat Net kind of projects," he said.

As the demand for 5G infrastructure and services surges, STL Tech aims to play a pivotal role in meeting the nation's growing telecommunication needs.

While there are numerous exciting projects in the pipeline in India, STL Tech intends to approach them selectively. Agarwal emphasised the importance of carefully evaluating each project to ensure maximum efficiency and impact.

"We are very excited about the upcoming projects, but we will be selective in our approach," he asserted.

By taking a strategic and focused approach, STL Tech aims to deliver exceptional value to its clients and stakeholders.

Government projects represent a significant part of STL Tech's portfolio, and the company has ambitious plans for these ventures. Agarwal revealed that the company is gearing up to achieve significant milestones in the second half of FY24.

“Particularly in some of our government projects, where we are now looking to hit certain milestones, we do believe that probably by second half of this year, we do see us hitting some of those milestones and generating more cash,” he said.

These milestones would not only demonstrate STL Tech's capabilities but also contribute to the nation's digital transformation efforts.

One of STL Tech's most ambitious aspirations is to take the lead in the prestigious Bharat Net Project. This government initiative aims to provide broadband connectivity to all villages across India, bridging the digital divide and fostering socio-economic development in remote areas.

"One big trigger will be Bharat Net kind of projects where there is about Rs 80,000 crore spend by the government and STL will look to play a leading role," Agarwal affirmed.

STL Tech sees this project as a vital opportunity to leave a lasting impact on the nation's digital landscape.

