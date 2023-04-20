Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated loss of Rs 417.5 crore in Q4 of FY23

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy says that its revenue was impacted during the quarter due to cost increase on account of certain cost provisions made. These provisions have impacted the percentage-of-completion and led to a revenue reversal in ongoing EPC projects.
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy on Thursday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 417.5 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. The company has reported a net loss of Rs 126.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Is Kalbaisakhi coming? Scorched Kolkata looks for answers
Apr 20, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read
Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen
Apr 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans
Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike
Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The company’s revenue from operations also declined by 91.7 percent to Rs 88.4 crore in Q4FY23 against Rs 1,071 crore posted in Q4FY22. Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy says that its revenue was impacted during the quarter due to cost increase on account of certain cost provisions made. These provisions have impacted the percentage-of-completion and led to a revenue reversal in ongoing EPC projects. For FY23, revenue has decreased by 59.5 percent YoY due to lower contribution from ongoing EPC projects.
The company says that the O&M constituted 8.9 percent of revenue in FY23. O&M margin remain impacted by projects where O&M costs were incurred, however, revenue recognition has not commenced due to delay in final handover.
The solar EPC solutions providing company Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy has posted a EBITDA loss of Rs 352.1 crore against an EBITDA loss of Rs 124.2 crore posted last year. The company says that its gross margin remain suppressed primarily on account of International EPC project.
Order Book & Pipeline of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy
FY24E Key Expectations
Company aims to return to profitability and deleverage balance sheet in FY24.
Order book:
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Outlook for FY24E
Expects to revert to 10-11 percent gross margins aided by nearly 90 percent of current UOV comprising new India orders. It also expect that it will achieve an EBITDA profitability by 2QFY24E.
On the debt part, the company has a target to achieve significant debt reduction by Q4FY24E aided by receivables recovery, indemnity inflows, and negative working capital.
Shares of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy closed 0.23 percent higher at Rs 306.30 per share on NSE today, April 20, 2023.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!